The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for nearly 40 counties in North and Central Texas, including Bell County.
The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Friday. Milam, Lampasas, Coryell, McLennan and Falls counties are under the tornado watch.
“Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop across much of North and Central Texas,” the National Weather Service stated in a hazardous weather outlook issued Friday afternoon. “Some of these thunderstorms will likely become severe with tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds (are) possible.”
Tornado watches are issued when favorable conditions for the development of tornadoes are in an area, according to the federal agency.