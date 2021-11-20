BELTON — Belton’s drinking water processes will transition from its month-long temporary free chlorine disinfectant treatment back to a chloramine process Monday, the city announced Saturday.
“While many residents noticed the change to free chlorine, the change back to chloramines may not be noticeable; nevertheless, we wanted to advise residents of this change in water treatment,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said in a news release. “It is anticipated that water treated with chloramines would reach most Belton water customers by Tuesday, Nov. 23.”
The temporary change by Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 was in response to water quality concerns the city of Killeen had as it recently experienced an extended boil water period.
“Although Belton and Killeen receive water from the same supplier, Belton’s water met quality standards,” Romer said.
As part of routine maintenance, Romer said, Belton regularly flushes its system and tests water to assure its compliance with state standards.
“Disinfection helps keep drinking water free of harmful microorganisms,” Romer said in the release. “It involves treating the water at the treatment plant and then adding chloramine (chlorine plus ammonia) to maintain water quality. During the temporary change, (WCID No. 1) stopped adding ammonia and used free chlorine to keep water disinfected as it traveled through pipes.
“Thank you for the patience many of you have exhibited during this temporary transition.”