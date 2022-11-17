Thousands of rainbow trout will be stocked in local ponds and waterways for community fishing events planned in Temple and Belton next month.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said it will stock Miller Park pond and Nolan Creek with 1,800 rainbow trout each.
The state agency kicks off the holiday season by stocking more than 337,000 rainbow trout in Texas waterbodies. The effort will begin on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
Family fishing events are planned at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple, on Dec. 18 and Feb. 26, Texas Parks and Wildlife said.
In Belton, fishing events will be held on Dec. 16 and Dec. 29 at Nolan Creek in downtown Belton.
Belton’s Family, Fishin’ & Fun events are scheduled from 2-4 p.m., spokesman Paul Romer said.
“Family, Fishin’ & Fun is always well attended, and a great way for people to create memories,” Romer said. “It’s one of the rare events where grandparents and parents seem to have just as good a time as the children.”
Both waterbodies will be stocked with fish from the A.E. Wood Fish Hatchery in San Marcos. Because rainbow trout are unable to survive in Texas after winter, anglers are encouraged to keep up to their daily bag limit of five trout, TPWD said.
“TPWD stocks catchable-sized fish during winter months to create unique winter angling opportunities throughout Texas,” said Carl Kittel, the agency’s rainbow trout program director. “Rainbow trout love cold water and can be caught on a variety of baits and lures (worms, commercially available pastes, corn, spinners, spoons, flies and more), and are great to take home and eat. Our winter rainbow trout program has been a favorite of anglers for over 40 years.”
The Neighborhood Fishin’ program offers opportunities to catch rainbow trout for families and new anglers in and around major cities.
“The good news is it doesn’t take a lot of sophisticated fishing equipment to reel in a rainbow trout,” Texas Parks and Wildlife said. “They can be caught using simple, light tackle or on hand-tied flies using a fly rod. However, anglers should keep an array of baits and lures nearby as well as ice to keep trout fresh.”
In Texas, children under 17 fish for free, but adults must have a fishing license with a freshwater fishing endorsement.
Other events are planned in Central Texas in December and in early 2023.
Community fishing is planned at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B, on Dec. 13 and March 5. The park’s pond will be stocked with 1,200 rainbow trout.
On Jan. 5, a fishing event will be held at W.M. Brook Park Lake in Lampasas. The lake will be stocked with 1,500 rainbow trout.
Dates and locations are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances, TWPD said.