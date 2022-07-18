The Military Family Advisory Network has released its biennial survey findings on military and veteran family life.
The survey lasted for two months and included 8,638 service members, veterans and their families from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., two territories and 22 countries. According to a news release from the network, the respondent demographics are largely in line with those of the current serving force, including race and ethnicity. Of those surveyed, 73.1% of respondents were in the enlisted ranks, the majority of whom were between the ranks of E4 and E6.
The newest iteration of the survey saw the introduction of the “Family Health Scale,” a 10-question scale which measures the health of the family unit by asking affirmative or negative questions regarding family relationships, health care, lifestyle, financial health and housing. Answering less than six questions in the affirmative resulted in a family receiving a “poor” health rating, answering between six and eight affirmatively granted a “moderate” rating, and answering nine or 10 correctly resulted in an “excellent” health rating.
In general, 44.7% of respondents reported “moderate” family health, and 41.3% reported “excellent” family health. Just 14% of respondents reported “poor” family health.
Health care and well being
“Sadly, I know it isn’t right, but with all of my experiences, I have learned to ‘play the game’ to endure and get through to the care my family needs. It shouldn’t be this way. It is exhausting and sad — it is breaking military families. We really don’t want to beg for basic health care needs that we have been promised, but we need to in order to survive,” according to an active-duty Army spouse quoted in the survey.
The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have accelerated the adoption of telehealth services for military families. In 2021, 62.6% of respondents reported using telehealth services, compared to just 11.3% in 2019. Despite this, a majority of families, 53.7%, reported a lack of appointments and provider availability, with 42.8% of all responders reporting poor quality of care. In addition, nearly two-thirds of families, or 59.7%, reported moderate or poor health, while those identifying as non-white were more likely to have poor health.
Financial security
The overwhelming majority of respondents — 75.8% — indicated that they carry debt, reporting the highest stress when dealing with mortgage debt, credit card debt, auto loans and student loans. Similarly, more than 60% of military and veteran family responders said they are paying more than they can comfortably afford for housing.
Many military families appear to be scraping by, with 51.2% of respondents stating that they had experienced barriers to saving money over the past two years, while 22.4% of currently serving families and 38.4% of veteran families had less than $500 in an emergency savings fund or no fund at all.
One in six — 16.6% — military and veteran families reported experiencing food insecurity or hunger. According to the network, that rate has improved since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when it was reported to be one in five respondents, but is still worse than in 2019, when just one in eight respondents reported food insecurity.
The survey notes a “significant relationship” between food insecurity and enlisted rank, geography, race, and ethnicity, but also points out that 95% of food insecure families used support resources including federal benefits.
Finally, a slight majority of respondents in private military housing (51.8%) said that they were satisfied with companies responsiveness to repair issues, indicating positive shift in the quality of life for those in privatized housing.