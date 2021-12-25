A local nonprofit gave a Temple family an early Christmas gift by repairing fire damage plaguing them for more than two years.
The home of Lilia and Hurley Jackson was repaired by the Temple-based Zoe’s Wings Foundation.
“The work began on the 15th of November to replace the front door and bedroom repairs,” Zoe Grant, founder of the agency, said in a news release. “Mrs. Lila had hoped to bring her husband home, who was in rehabilitation with a bout of cancer. Sadly, just as we finished the bedroom and laid the carpet donated by Frank and Anna Jaworski, Mr. Hurley passed on the second of December.”
Grant said the agency learned of the Jacksons’ plight after an electrical fire damaged the home in 2019 following a transformer blowout in an alley.
“The repairs were their responsibility after they extinguished the fire,” she said. “Rain continued to seep in over the years, and the drywall began to get damaged and fall. Zoe’s Wings was birthed in 2019 because of stories like this. In 2020, Zoe’s Wings was able to get her a new roof to stop the leaking, thanks to another generous donor. Critters could still get in the house with open ceilings and walls.”
The organization wanted to continue to help and was able to keep the animals out, thanks to a donation from local resident Ken Whipple.
“With a generous Temple donor, we were able to fix her home from openings in the wall and ceiling from a fire in the early part of 2019,” Grant said. “As we laid the last carpet with excitement, she cried that she would love for (her husband) to see it.”
Zoe’s Wings will continue to work on the dining room, which was in the same condition.
“We are thankful for all of our donors near and far who have made an impact in our community, replacing frowns and stress with smiles,” Grant said. “Zoe’s Wings Foundation relies on grants and private donors to work our home rehabilitation program. Since our inception in 2019, we have touched 36 homes/families.”
Those wanting to help the foundation can do so at www.zoeswings.org or by mail to Zoe’s Wings Foundation, Inc., 510 E. Ave. J, Temple TX, 76501. They also accept leftover construction materials.