A Bell County Sheriff’s deputy has been honored again — this time with a national award — for saving a baby’s life in June.
Deputy Shawn Hearn, 63, received the RISE Officer Award Wednesday from Axon, a company that specializes in police equipment.
In August, Hearn received the Greg McFarland-Max Banks Texas Lawman of the Year Award from Sheriff’s Association of Texas at their 143rd annual conference held in San Antonio.
Hearn responded to the emergency call June 21 for a two-week infant girl in distress near Heidenheimer while on patrol. He found the vehicle with the baby inside on the side of East U.S. Highway 190.
“She couldn’t get the baby to respond, and the baby was turning blue,” Hearn said. “She held the baby up to me, and I immediately took the baby out of her hands and laid the baby on the driver’s seat of the vehicle.”
Hearn began performing CPR on the baby.
“I’d never worked on a baby that small,” he said in a news release. “I just wanted to make sure that I took care and caution about how much I was going to perform on her. I just focused on her the whole time. In the back of my mind, I’m saying a little prayer to myself, make sure I don’t screw this up.”
Hearn continued performing the lifesaving procedure until paramedics relieved him, who continued tending to the baby in an ambulance.
“I looked over and saw her chest rising, and I got all choked up, and I got misty-eyed,” he said. “The (foster) mother she was kind of getting all smiles. She really cared for that baby child.”
Axon said the company created the RISE awards “to honor those in public safety and community organizations.”
Finalists were selected from more than 150 nominees by nearly 17,000 community votes during a two-week voting period. The winners were then chosen by a panel of judges, according to the release.
Hearn and two other officers from North Carolina and Florida, respectively, received an all-expense-paid trip to Arizona and were recognized at a special event during an Axon conference.
“Axon’s RISE Awards showcase the extraordinary courage, compassion, and dedication to the community demonstrated by officers, agencies, and community organizations across the country,” Axon CEO and founder Rick Smith said. “From the individual officers who put their lives on the line each day, to public safety agencies who work tirelessly to protect and enhance their communities, to community organizations who work hand in hand with public safety leaders to build a better future, Axon is incredibly proud to highlight those doing inspiring work in the world. Our hope is that the stories of heroism and valor highlighted through these awards will inspire others as much as they inspire us.”