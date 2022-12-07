Temple area residents are invited to share in a community meal planned for Thursday.
The 23rd annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing will be held from 4-8 p.m. at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
“On Thursday, thousands of Temple residents will give thanks together and share a festive holiday meal during the 23rd Annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinner,” the grocery chain said in a news release. “The holidays are a special time and for H-E-B the event is a way to bring together family, friends, and neighbors while showing appreciation to our loyal customers.”
The event is sponsored by H-E-B and provides a valuable community service, Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said.
“We are grateful that H-E-B is bringing the community together and providing meals during the holiday season,” she said.
The Feast of Sharing event, launched in 1989, regularly provides more than 340,000 meals annually in 34 cities in Texas and Mexico.
“Over the more than three decades H-E-B has held the celebrations, more than 375,000 volunteers have helped serve more than four million meals,” the company said. “This initiative is an important part of H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program, which works year-round to prevent hunger in the more than 300 communities H-E-B serves.”
Earlier this year, H-E-B said it would donated $1 million to support 18 Texas food banks and continue to work with supplier partners to provide aid to people in need, including 23 truckloads of food and nearly $100,000 in Meal Simple meals.
“At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face,” the company said in February. “Together, we are Texans helping Texans.”
Throughout the year, the H-E-B Hunger Relief Program works to raise awareness and battle hunger. Since 1982, the year the program was founded, H-E-B donated more than 1 billion pounds of food to 5,500 non-profit organizations in Texas and Mexico.
People looking for volunteer opportunities or in need of assistance can visit https://www.feedingtexas.org/get-help/.