Warm weather had people stirring this past weekend and a lot of them took in the final round of the Temple Area Builders Association 2021 Parade of Homes.
In the Carothers Executive Homes two-story model home at 3004 Ingram Circle in Belton, sales representative Todd Voges said about 300 people dropped by Saturday and about 250 on Sunday. Visitors admired the 10-foot ceiling, the kitchen’s quartz counter top and the wood appearance of the ceramic tile flooring.
Priced at about $500,000, the house has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a “bonus room,” which he said can serve as a second master bedroom or media room.
“It works out really well for large families that have to have five bedrooms,” Voges said. “We’ve received lots of positive comments on our quality and workmanship. People have also said a lot of nice things about how the home was staged.”
The floor plan of this home has been a good seller for the company, he said.
“The demand far exceeds the supply of homes right now,” Voges said.
The price of lumber has been driven very high, he said, and many things are back-ordered due to COVID-19 delays.
At the Alethium Star Homes model home at 6514 Drexel Loop in Temple, Melinda Leal said Sunday afternoon there was a constant flow of people. With four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, the home features custom cabinets, a three-centimeter thick exotic granite counter top, a nine-foot high ceiling and eight-foot high doors.
The price is about $387,700, she said.
“We usually sell to people for whom it’s their second home,” she said.
Terry Lynn, who partners with her brother, Richard Wissinger, in building Alethium Star Homes, said they are working on a new subdivision off FM 93 near Hartrick Road.
“We have a lot of influx of people moving here,” Lynn said. “I’ve been dealing real estate for 17-plus years. Things are selling fast and getting multiple offers, a lot of them over the asking price.”
Blaine Meyer, sales consultant for Kiella Homebuilders, was among those greeting visitors to the model home at 1469 Rolling Brook Drive in Temple.
He said they were getting 75-85 visitors on Saturday and Sunday. The home won several TABA awards this year, he said. Those included Best Feature for the garage finish and the People’s Choice Award for $400,000-and-below homes. The company is proudest of the Golden Hammer Award, Meyer said, given to the builder that buys products from TABA members.
Marked for about $323,000, this home has the popular Connally floor plan, he said, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study, a fireplace and a three-car garage.
“Business has been absolutely crazy,” Meyer said. “It’s very good.”
Michael Carubelli greeted people at the Flintrock Builders model home at 2608 Torino Reale Avenue in Temple, which he said has been sold for $295,000.
This was the first weekend for the home to be open to the public, he said, and from 100-150 people came each day.
“We’re the new kids on the block,” Carubelli said. “This is our first year in the TABA Parade of Homes.”
At the awards ceremony last Thursday at Schoepfs Barbecue in Belton, he said, Flintrock won Best Layout Award.
Having four bedrooms and three bathrooms is kind of rare in a one-story home, he said.
“Everybody’s kind of blown away with how much space we have,” Carubelli said. “Our open concept has been a big hit. It’s been cool to be in this area and really showcase ourselves. We’re building forever homes.”