Temple College has announced plans to make emergency aid grants of up to $750 available to students who enroll in fall 2nd 8-week classes, officials said.
These grants can be applied directly to tuition for fall 2nd 8-week classes, according to a news release from Temple College. Grants will be available to students who take 6 or more credit hours during the 2nd 8-week term.
“For in-district students, this would be enough to cover their tuition for these 6 credit hours,” Temple College President Dr. Christy Ponce said in the release.
Registration for fall 2nd 8-week classes at Temple College is available through Oct. 15. Classes start Oct. 18.
To date, Temple College has distributed emergency aid grants totaling $2,724,066 to more than 2,000 students taking fall classes. The college received the grant money through a COVID-19 aid package known as the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
To learn more about financial assistance programs available at Temple College, visit www.templejc.edu/free-college.