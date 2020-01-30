The Bell County Health District is moving its Temple clinic to a larger space on North 31st Street near Temple High School.
The move to 820 N. 31st St. will take place in February.
During the move there will be some challenges. Temporary changes in location and availability of services could happen, and clients are asked to be patient.
“We expect to reopen fully in mid February,” said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Health District.
The exact date of the opening will be announced as soon as possible.
“The building we’re in currently is just too small,” Robison-Chadwell said. “We have a lot of patients and increased needs has dictated that we need a bigger building.”
The Temple clinic sees several thousand patients each year, she said. Services offered at the clinic will remain the same.
The Temple clinic currently is located in the Cora Anderson Building at 509 S. Ninth St. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The clinic offers birth control supplies to established clients; Medicaid proof of pregnancy; sexually transmitted disease service; STD testing for chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and HIV; family planning and well woman exams.
Immunizations provided as time allows on Tuesdays, 7-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m., especially during back-to-school months.