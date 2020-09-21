Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman was arrested by the Texas Rangers Monday and charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced.
Scaman, 48, was in the Bell County Jail Monday, held in lieu of a total of $195,000 in bonds
Jail records show that Scaman is charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of assault against a public servant, third-degree felonies; and two counts of official oppression, Class A misdemeanors.
The Republican took office on Jan. 1, 2017. He faces Democrat Joe Lopez in the Nov. 3 election.