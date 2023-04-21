BELTON — Prosecutors in the capital murder trial of Cedric Marks have presented mostly circumstantial evidence so far that Marks killed his former girlfriend Jenna Scott and her close friend Michael Swearingin, but testimony Friday revealed a witness may have seen Marks casing Swearingin’s home the day the two victims disappeared on Jan. 3, 2019.
Marks, 48, of Killeen, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Feb. 3, 2019, for a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. He pleaded not guilty Monday in the death penalty case.
Marks opted to represent himself in the trial, so family members called to the stand must be cross-examined by the very man accused of killing Scott and Swearingin.
On Friday, prosecutors first called to the stand two senior crime scene investigators from Austin, where Swearingin’s car was found and later processed on Jan. 8, 2019, at an impound lot.
“(Police) requested we process it for DNA and any fingerprints,” said John Prada, a crime scene supervisor with the city of Austin.
District Attorney Henry Garza was sure to point out the driver’s side floor mat appeared to have recently been removed.
“Where’s the floor mat?” Garza asked Prada.
“It was not present when I processed it,” Prada replied.
Prada processed the entire vehicle for latent prints, especially door handles and other target areas like radio switches and seat belts to find any usable prints. Prada also collected a few items from Swearingin’s car.
“I collected a pair of sunglasses, a white fiber and a candy wrapper,” Prada testified.
Victim’s car investigated
But none of the areas conducive to latent prints yielded many usable prints, and those prints crime scene investigators did collect couldn’t be matched to anyone. There was also no testimony proving genetic material found in Swearingin’s vehicle could be linked to Marks.
“There were no viable candidates obtained,” said Tyler Belknap, a latent print supervisor with the city of Austin.
Prosecutors hinted Marks could have wiped the car clean.
“What’s a good thing to use to prevent evidence from being collected?” Garza asked Prada.
“We typically use bleach in the lab,” Prada replied.
But upon cross examining Prada, Marks asked the crime scene expert if he thought the car had been wiped clean.
“Did you notice any indication that the vehicle had been wiped with chemicals?” Marks asked Prada.
“I could not determine that,” Prada replied.
“Would you be able to notice the smell of bleach?” Marks later asked Prada.
“Yes,” Prada replied.
Marks said his fingerprints have been copied plenty since he was jailed in 2019.
“Are you aware they took my prints three times?” Marks asked.
First Baptist Church witness
Prosecutors called three witnesses to the stand Friday who provided the vehicle GPS data and video surveillance footage to give jurors some picture of the events on Jan. 3, 2019.
Those three witnesses included a West Temple CEFCO convenience store official who provided video footage to the court, a Hyundai representative who provided vehicle GPS data showing the car moved from an address in Temple to Killeen around the time of Scott and Swearingin’s disappearance, and the director of operations at First Baptist Church in Temple who showed jurors footage of a white SUV parked on church property where it had direct line of sight to Swearingin’s home.
Despite an unsuccessful objection by Marks to keep her from testifying, the prosecution called on Danielle Kemp, a church employee who drove by the white SUV that day on her way to lunch.
“It was kind of odd to me because it was facing the road and not the church,” Kemp said. “I saw an African-American male in the driver’s seat.”
In a statement to police, Kemp said she made eye contact with the man in the driver’s seat and was “almost certain” the black male was Marks.
On Friday, Kemp didn’t waiver when questioned about by Marks.
“You believe the person you saw was me?” Marks asked Kemp.
“Yes,” she replied. “…The face does match, sir.”
The trial is set to resume Monday morning in the 426th Courtroom under the direction of Judge Steve Duskie at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton.