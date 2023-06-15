BELTON — A dramatic video showing local cowboys attempting to rope a bison wandering the streets of Belton was part of an entry that earned an Award of Excellence at last week’s Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers conference in Arlington.
featured
Belton earns 2 communications honors at statewide conference
- By David Stone / Special to the Telegram
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Trump pleads not guilty to all 37 federal charges in classified documents case
- Lineup announced for Central Texas State Fair
- $500,000-winning Texas Two-Step ticket sold at Temple store
- ‘Thunder of justice’: Cedric Marks sentenced to death in slayings of two Temple residents
- Man indicted for allegedly stealing car from Temple restaurant
- Blomquist named principal of Travis Science Academy
- UPDATE: Temple woman identified who died in house fire; cause under investigation
- Marks asks jury for death penalty, admits to burying bodies
- Felon with guns arrested after threatening people at Temple hotel
- Fire heavily damages home hit by lightning