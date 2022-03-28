Belton ISD trustees unanimously approved a new campus design on Monday for the district’s proposed 11th elementary school — a campus that could be funded by a $173.8 million bond package if OK’d by voters in the May 7 election.
“This is a (design) process that we started last June and it’s hard to believe it’s been almost 10 months already,” Mike Morgan, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of operations, said. “We began with a design charrette that was heavily made up of parents, teachers and department leadership … before we brought in a student leadership group toward the end.”
This collective of stakeholders was tasked with creating an “elementary school prototype” that could serve the district for years to come.
“When you talk about your values and beliefs here in Belton ISD, community engagement is an important thing. So throughout this process … we circled back and were able to review the current design with that committee,” Mike Boyle, a lead architect with Huckabee and Associates, said. “This is not our design. It’s the community’s design.”
The design process placed an emphasis on a campus footprint that would be both easy to maintain and economical to build.
“It’s looking at what works well with your existing elementary schools, how we can improve and enhance those experiences, and how we can provide a vessel that supports those innovative programs and teaching delivery that you’re currently practicing,” he said.
Indoor and outdoor learning spaces that offered natural lighting — lighting proven to improve student test scores, attendance and behavior — therefore became a focus.
“That really ties into some of your values and beliefs when it comes to learning spaces,” Boyle said. “We’re able to bring in some light up high … into those corridors, and also have some filtered light going into your core spaces like your gym and your library.”
Reducing the amount of travel for students was another key focus for Belton ISD — a district that is growing by approximately 360 elementary students per year “for the foreseeable future.”
“Another thing that emerged from those discussions was … the idea of bringing services and support spaces to where it was convenient for the students,” Boyle said. “It means providing some of those functions in the core of the building — providing those resources for students where they need them when they need them.”
Belton ISD school board Vice President Ty Taggart expressed his gratitude to Huckabee and Associates for maximizing every square foot in its design.
“I definitely see that being reflected in that design and I really appreciate that, because we want to get the most out of what we’re provided with,” he said.
Although Belton ISD voters have not yet had the chance to weigh in on the $173.8 million bond package at the polls, Taggart noted the importance of getting a head start.
“This is being prudent with the fact that costs are rising and interest rates are rising. We could see that happening a year ago, so we put this forth not to be cocky or irresponsible, but because it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “It is a year-long process to get these buildings from design all the way through to construction. So if you’re going to put a bond forth it makes sense to start the process ahead of time."
During the meeting on Monday, trustees also approved Belton ISD to continue working with Huckabee and Associates for future campus footprints.
“We’re making a commitment that we want to use this same prototype, and have specialized or individualized construction documents for (a 12th elementary school),” Morgan said. “But we don’t want to move forward with that process until we have more funding available.”
Area 4 trustee Chris Flor called this move timely.
“I think it’s so important to do right now,” he said. “If we’re trying to get down the road as close to shove ready as possible — to really move the need on some of the (growth-related) challenges — this makes a lot of sense. We are going to need this one way or another.”