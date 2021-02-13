Due to closure of vaccination centers this week and the potential of more closures next week, about 2,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination were in danger of expiring, said James Stafford, Bell County spokesman.
County officials considered contacting people on the existing vaccination waitlist, and contacted Cedar Crest Hospital in Belton and the county’s three largest school districts.
“Our first course of action was to determine the maximum number of new appointments we could add to our first dose sites on Saturday,” said Bell County Judge David Blackburn in a news release. “We were able to quickly fill those slots by reaching out directly to individuals on our waitlist.”
Cedar Crest had not vaccinated all its staff and patients and told the Bell County Public Health District they would set up an emergency vaccine site, Stafford said.
“For the remaining doses, we focused on local groups that would both be able to mobilize quickly, scale to the numbers that were needed on short notice, and had internal medical staff capable to administering the doses,” Blackburn said. “To that end, we have worked with Bell County’s three largest school districts to organize vaccine drives for their teachers and staff members.”
Temple ISD, Belton ISD and Killeen ISD each agreed to administer 325 doses on Saturday.
When the doors opened at 2 p.m. there was a long line of TISD employees and family members bundled up in the cold outside the Temple ISD administrative building in downtown Temple.
Inside, Amy Hayes, TISD director of wellness and benefits, and others verified their online registration and directed them upstairs. Hayes said they were getting their first Phizer vaccination.
“Dr. (Bobby) Ott was very instrumental in this,” she said. “He stays in touch with the Bell County Health District.”
Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles also had information about available vaccines, she said.
Kim Glawe, TISD director of health services, said that within seconds of putting the word out to TISD nurses, she had 10 volunteers to administer the vaccine.
Hayes said the school district notified TISD staff members late Friday.
“Within hours we had several hundred sign up,” she said. “We will stay until everybody that registered receives their vaccination.”
If someone was unable to come and the district had vaccines left over, she said, they would turn to people on the waitlist.
“They’ve been very patient with us,” she said of the employees who waited in the cold. “I know they’re grateful and we, too, are grateful to have been given this opportunity. It all happened so fast. We’ve been encouraging employees to be on the lookout for quick turnarounds in vaccine information, so they were all watching emails.”
The vaccination distribution for Belton ISD began at 11 a.m. at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, said Elizabeth Cox, school district spokesman. Upon receiving word of the 325 doses available, the school district quickly mobilized nurses and staff volunteers, she said.
“Belton ISD extends heartfelt thanks to the Bell County Public Health District for the opportunity to utilize vaccines at the risk of not being administered,” she said.