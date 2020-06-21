Shelley Lincoln said she wants her students to know that reading is power.
The fifth-grade teacher from Round Rock ISD is one of several educators from across the state participating in “Care Packages for Students” — a program created to inspire students to continue learning and reading throughout the summer.
“We don’t stop reading and we don’t stop learning simply because school is over. I want my students to realize how impactful reading will be in their lives,” Lincoln said. “It is not something we set aside for the summer. I pray the packages deliver a message to them about how much I care about them and what joy they brought to my life last year.”
The program is operating through The Leaders Readers Network — a non-profit organization dedicated to providing students with school essentials. Other educators involved with the program work in districts from Temple, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio and Canyon.
And as one of Temple High School’s representatives, teacher Laura Betik recently distributed 120 of these packages to students in Temple. The distribution was done in partnership with Un-Included Club Director Doree Collins at 11 N. Sixth St. in Temple.
Each package was filled with three new books, journals or coloring books and healthy snacks. Teachers also will be including a “Flat Stanley” of themselves with words of encouragement.
“This project is important because students need a tangible reminder that their teachers really care about them. Remote learning has made the most important part of teaching much more difficult: the relationship,” Betik said in a news release. “These care packages are a small token of what we hope to give our students, but they are powerful nonetheless.”
Chris McGilvery — volunteer executive director of The Leaders Readers Network — said it is important to work together in paving a path of continued learning for students throughout the summer.
“I am grateful we have supporters and partners who want to help ensure students have access to resources and tools to continue their academic learning,” McGilvery said. “Our network of teachers across Texas are ready to support students to continue the learning and reading during these unprecedented times.”
Collins echoed McGilvery’s thoughts, noting the impact these packages will have on students’ development.
“We are grateful for this opportunity. Through this amazing organization, we are able to provide students with books, snacks, and priceless interactions during this stressful time,” she said.
Funding for these packages came from donors and the IECA Foundation, according to a news release.