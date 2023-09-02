The first sight of the starving young Appaloosa stopped Monica and Brent Gardner in their tracks.
The horse, Odessa, was abandoned and dying on land near Magnolia. She was without food or water, and her future was indeed bleak.
“She looked like a pile of bones,” Monica said. “My husband said she probably wouldn’t survive the trailer ride home, but we decided to give it a try.”
Home is a small farm the Gardner’s purchased in 2016, just about a quarter mile from Cedar Ridge Park at Lake Belton. The farm — they also lease land from neighbors — is now home to 18 horses, four donkeys, chickens, turkeys, painted desert sheep, two weiner dogs and a border collie.
And yes, one of the horses is Odessa — she survived the journey to Bell County despite her fragile condition. She is now one of the many beauties roaming the pastures at the small farm.
“After we brought home our fourth starvation horse, I mentioned to Brent that we sure have some hard luck horses. We looked at each other, and decided that was the name of our farm — Gardner’s Hard Luck Horses.”
Technically it’s not an official rescue shelter, but many of the farm’s occupants were personally saved by the Gardner family.
Several of the horses and donkeys were living wild out West, but they were acquired from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which oversees federal lands primarily in Western states. The bureau has oversight of 247.3 million acres, about an eighth of the country’s land mass.
Bureau lands are teeming with wild horses and donkeys, and occasionally they have to thin the herd to prevent them from overwhelming their environment, which could lead to starvation. Instead, they find homes for the animals in other parts of the country.
“The bureau was about 80,000 horses over capacity so we decided to take some,” she said. “We also have a homeless horse that we took in. We got a call about this horse from the Sheriff’s Office. They knew we took care of neglected horses, so they gave us a call.
“We also bought some of the horses at an auction. The only bidder was a kill-buyer from a slaughter house so we stepped in and bought them, and now they are at their forever home.
“My husband got a call to pick up a Thoroughbred racehorse, but when he got there, the horse was in sad shape. He called the buyer, and the man decided he didn’t want the horse. We brought her home and fed her, and called a friend who was looking for a Thoroughbred. Now she has a home, and I can keep track of her and know she is doing well.”
Other than Odessa, the Gardners also found three other starving Appaloosas on Craigslist and other social media sites.
“We brought them home and fattened them up,” Monica said.
While these magnificent animals may be living the good life on a farm near Lake Belton, they do have jobs to do. And, with a little help, they are doing their jobs well.
“We bring animals to the farm with the intention of keeping them here, and we try to give them jobs,” she said. “Most of the mustangs drive — I’ve built an eight-hitch team harness, sort of like a miniature Bud horse team. I start out teaching them to be single drivers, and eventually work them as a team.”
“We participate in several parades,” she said. “I come from a horse-loving family, and we have a set of sleigh bells that are more than 200 years old.”
Hard Luck Horse Farm is currently at capacity, and the drought has made rescuing animals an expensive endeavor.
“The drought has really cut into our hay supplies,” she said. “We have enough for another month or so, then we will have to buy more. The problem is, we may have to drive all the way to Mississippi to buy hay.”
Perhaps the most fascinating part of the Hard Luck Horse story is the equine training that occurs on the farm.
“We have horses that compete in dressage, cross-country events and jumping,” Monica said. “We take our hard-luck horses, train them, and compete against $100,000 horses, and they hold their own. One of the mustangs was reserve champion at a dressage competition.”
“I love underdogs — especially the ones that have gone through great challenges in life. We love our rescues, and just because they started off with a rough life doesn’t mean they can’t be competitive and successful.”