BELTON — A Morgan’s Point Resort man indicted by a Bell County grand jury allegedly robbed a Belton pharmacy for drugs.
Joseph Riley Knowles, 22, along with a robbery charge, also is charged with possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
Knowles reportedly robbed Walgreen’s, 100 Lake Road in Belton, on May 10, according to an arrest affidavit.
When Belton Police officers arrived for the robbery in progress, Knowles was in the parking lot. The pharmacist said Knowles came in and demanded Oxycodone and Clonazepam. Because employees feared he had a gun, Knowles was given two bottles with the drugs inside.
The officers found the bottles in his pockets, the affidavit said.
Knowles was previously indicted in the August 2019 robbery of CVS Pharmacy in Belton.
He was released from the Bell County Jail after he posted a $100,000 bond.
Bradley Rashun Hargrow
Bradley Rashun Hargrow, 26, of Temple reportedly threatened a woman with a knife and injured her, leading to an indictment for aggra- vated assault with a deadly weapon.
Hargrow hit and slapped a woman who dropped his children off with their mother, an arrest affidavit said. He then threatened her with a knife.
A second indictment issued for Hargrow was for obstruction or retaliation in connection with threats reportedly made toward a woman who was a caseworker with the Texas Department of Family & Protective Services. Hargrow threatened to shoot her and blow up her place of business, the indictment said.
A total of 65 indictments were issued by the grand jury.