Morgan’s Point Resort has a three-way race for mayor — with Dennis Green, Andrew Bill and incumbent Mayor Dwayne Gossett are all eyeing the position.
They will appear on voters’ ballots in that order.
Green — who has been on the Morgan’s Point Resort City Council for 11 years — said he would address a plethora of local issues if elected, but he placed an emphasis on three matters: growth, water and streets.
“Morgan’s Point Resort is just like any city. We have our issues,” Green told the Telegram. “But we’ve always had a reactive type of city. We only do something when it’s too late to do anything else.”
However, Green said he would take a proactive approach if elected mayor and explained how Morgan’s Point Resort — a plan that would involve identifying loans and grants that the city can apply for.
“We obviously can’t do everything ourselves … so we’re going to have to have some outside help,” he said. “But these (opportunities) are not just going to fall in our lap because we’re here. There are agencies out there … and we have to actually pursue them.”
Green said he is running for the betterment of Morgan’s Point Resort’s citizens.
“I want to take it by the horns and run with it,” he said. “I think we just have a lot of opportunities ahead of us, and if we don’t take advantage of them then they may never come back our way.”
Bill also will be giving incumbent Mayor Dwayne Gossett a challenge.
“I believe I’m the right candidate, because I’ve always had a passion for the city,” Bill, a former city manager for the community, said. “I spent my life as a public servant on the inside … I’ve always either been employed in Bell County or here in Morgan’s Point.”
Bill, who began his career with Morgan’s Point Resort as a utility clerk, said he is pleased to see his community continually growing.
“I still enjoy this community very much … and I’m happy to see new people moving out here,” he said.
However, Bill — a small business owner — said there needs to be economic growth for the community to continue to prosper.
“There are things that I’d like to see the city take advantage of in terms of bringing businesses to our very small but important residential and commercial zones … and I believe that at least one of my opponents would like to see the community stay the way it was 30 years ago,” he said.
But Bill stressed that Morgan’s Point Resort needs to prepare for the future through developing an enhanced infrastructure.
“One of the most important things to us residents, old and new, is the quality of the infrastructure and … I’m fully committed to that,” he said.
Gossett, who has won the last two contested elections he faced for mayor, did not respond to the Telegram’s inquiry by press time.
Early voting
Residents can cast their ballots early at the Morgan’s Point Resort City Hall, 8 Morgan’s Point Blvd, according to City Manager Dalton Rice.
The facility will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, the site will accept voters for extended hours — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — April 26-27.