Bell County hasn’t seen a confirmed case of monkeypox as the virus spreads through Central Texas.
Amy Yeager, director of the Bell County Health District, said the county hasn’t yet had a local case of the disease although it is spreading in nearby counties.
Health officials in McLennan County reported Wednesday that an adult female has been confirmed as that county’s first case of the monkeypox.
Since June 7, monkeypox cases in Texas have steadily grown to 110 confirmed cases across the state, the Bell health district said in a news release. Twenty-seven of those cases are listed in Public Health Region 7, which includes Bell and 29 nearby counties.
Most recent cases have been reported in men. Thirty-six cases involve people in their 20s; 44 cases involve people in their 30s; 22 cases are seen in people in their 40s; six cases in people in their 50s; and two cases in people 60 or older.
“The number of new cases across the country and in Texas has been steadily increasing, and the health district is working closely with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services (DSHS) and our local health care partners to educate the public and detect any potential cases in our area so that further spread can be limited,” Yeager said in the release.
Monkeypox infections are caused by the monkeypox virus, which is in the same class of viruses that causes smallpox and vaccinia, but not chickenpox, Yeager said.
The virus, first detected in humans in the early 1970s, was primarily found in Central and Western Africa until recently.
Some of the new cases were related to travel exposure or exposure to imported animals.
“However, in over half of the new cases reported in Texas and the U.S., there has not been a link to travel,” Yeager said
Symptoms include fever, chills, headache and muscle aches, and swollen lymph glands, followed by a rash three to five days after the fever starts. The rash may start anywhere on the body, but most commonly starts on the face.
In current cases, the rash often starts in the genital area, she said.
“Persons can become infected with monkeypox through close personal contact with an infected person, including sexual contact,” Yeager said. “In most cases, the infection clears up without specific treatment, but persons who are immunosuppressed, are living with HIV, or who are pregnant are at higher risk of complications.”
Officials said the best way to help stop further spread of this disease is to quickly identify anyone who is infected and their contacts. Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to someone with monkeypox or develops any of the symptoms is urged to immediately seek medical attention through a private health care provider or through the Bell County Health District so testing and treatment can be conducted.