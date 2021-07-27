Isabella Carruth is finally able to return home with her service dog by her side.
The Temple dog trainer, who has been stuck in Honduras since July 9, said Tuesday in an email that her dog Dante’s permit was approved by the Centers for Disease Control, allowing them both to travel back to Central Texas together.
“My goal has always (been) and will always be to get my dog home safely with me,” Carruth said in an email last week after her first application for a CDC Dog Import permit was not granted.
Since then, Carruth had been resubmitting papers again and again, not knowing when she would be able to come back.
She was rejected four additional times after the first for what the CDC called a lack of information, although Carruth said all required materials had been submitted.
She said in her email last week that her first denial was because a license number was missing on the paperwork submitted for Dante’s rabies vaccination certificate, which she fixed for the next submission.
The dog import permit wasn’t a necessity when Carruth left the U.S. in early July, but just days after her arrival in Central America, the CDC issued a temporary suspension on anyone importing dogs to the U.S. from high-risk rabies countries, including Honduras.
That meant — although Carruth was eligible to return home at any time — she would’ve had to have left Dante behind, something she was unwilling to do.
“Dante grants me the independence that my disabilities cost me every day through rigorous training and time,” she said in her email. “He is readily willing to do what I ask, when I ask. Often times before I even get a command out, he already knows.”
Carruth had gone to Honduras with her boyfriend, Kristopher Littlefield, to bring another service dog she had trained to a disabled client who lives there. Littlefield returned to the U.S. on their original planned departure date, July 18.
Carruth said when she left for the trip, she didn’t tell her parents goodbye, “and when I made my boyfriend leave us here to go home, I then, too, did not know when I would see him again,” she said in her email.
Now she shouldn’t have to wait much longer.