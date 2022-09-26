The Bronco Cheer Booster Club at Lake Belton High School is promoting a “Go Gold” campaign in an effort to acknowledge Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
It is the third year that the group will donate funds — collected by selling Go Gold shirts — to representatives from Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple during a regular season football game.
“We wanted our community fundraiser to support children in Belton ISD and to be able to bring awareness to the fact that pediatric cancer can affect children right here in our own schools,” Alicia Thomas, head of the Go Gold committee for the LBHS Cheer Boosters, said in a news release.
Boosters, including Thomas, plan to sell the Go Gold shirts at the North Belton Middle School and Lake Belton Middle School home football games on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, and at Lake Belton High School on Thursday.
“If you’re unable to get a shirt at one of those events, you can reach out to Thomas at 254-721-3996 for a porch pick-up option,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said.
Students from other schools within the district have since joined in on the fundraising efforts.
“This year the LBHS volleyball and football teams met with families affected by cancer and heard our stories,” Kari Norman, an instructional coach at Lake Belton Middle School, said. “I think, for me, that has meant the most.”
Doctors diagnosed Norman’s six-year-old son, Axton, with stage four neuroblastoma — a cancer that is often found in the small glands on top of the kidneys — in 2018.
“In a small way, Axton feels seen,” Norman said. “He wants people to know he is brave and that he fought hard. The Go Gold campaign gives him the space to do that. It also gives his sister a way to share her side of the story. That’s one we often miss.”
High Point Elementary teacher Melony Jefferson — whose son, Jace, was diagnosed with glioblastoma at 12 years old in 2016 — also noted her gratitude that a Belton ISD organization is shining a spotlight on childhood cancer.
“It’s a huge honor to know our boosters are bringing attention to pediatric cancer,” she said. “It’s not something you really think about until it hits your family or touches you personally, so bringing awareness is so important to my heart.”
Jace, who died shortly after his diagnosis, would have been a member of this year’s graduating class at Lake Belton High School.
Jace’s legacy will be remembered at the Sept. 30 LBHS varsity football game against Cleburne, Rudolph said. “Students and staff are encouraged to wear gold or yellow that day to honor all students who have been affected by childhood cancer.”