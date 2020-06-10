ROGERS — Construction has started on a $77.8 million project to expand U.S. Highway 190 from a two-lane to a four-lane divided highway, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Smith said.
Work began June 1 and is expected to be complete sometime in early 2024, weather permitting, Smith said in a news release.
The construction spans from two miles south of FM 436 in Heidenheimer to the Milam County line, and a bypass will go east around Rogers and reconnect with U.S. Highway 190.
Rogers has been getting ready for the highway bypass for several years, City Administrator Chris Hill said Wednesday.
“Overall, we plan to make this a positive improvement for the citizens of Rogers,” Hill said. “There will be a significant reduction in traffic going through the city of Rogers downtown area, which will improve safety and allow us to implement our economic development plan.”
New businesses will be added downtown, along with a Main Street downtown program, Hill said.
A planning grant received in 2017 set up the city’s comprehensive plan. Community Development Block Grants worth more than $1 million, plus loan forgiveness and about a $5 million loan from the Texas Water Development Board will help improve the city’s water and wastewater infrastructure, Hill said.
“Part of these TWDB funds are currently allocated to install a new water well and ground storage to improve the quality and quantity of water available to our citizens,” he said.
Economic and housing developments are Rogers’ next steps. The money from those developments will give the rebuild all of the city’s streets, Hill said.
“Thus, we are excited the highway bypass project has started so we can implement the remaining parts of our comprehensive plan.”
Although drivers won’t be impeded for most of the project, TxDOT asks travelers to watch for signs and crews as they perform traffic control, TxDOT said.
The projects, which span 7.3 miles, are under construction by J.D. Abrams, LLC.