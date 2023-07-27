BELTON — As the first Texas public official to be impeached, Gov. Jim ‘Pa’ Ferguson was many things to many people. Described as “iconic, crooked and misunderstood,” the first elected governor from Bell County experienced both triumph and defeat during his time in office and the years that followed.
Ferguson impeachment will be topic at museum lecture
