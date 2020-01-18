The Temple Health and Bioscience District put a lot of effort into building awareness of the district’s mission and its resources in 2019, with a continued effort expected in 2020.
The Temple Health and Bioscience District board has financially supported numerous learning experiences for college and high school students.
Applications are now open for the District’s 2020 Scholars Program for college students interested in STEM studies.
The internship runs from June 1 to July 31. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 15.
Internships range from 20 hours to 40 hours a week.
Qualified college students are paired with local businesses and researchers for mentorship and training.
Research and experimental opportunities are offered in: 3D printing; cardiology; hospital logistics; infectious disease; medical device technology; neurology; oncology; psychology; and public health services.
Chris Perez, a senior biomedical engineering student at Texas A&M, spent time last summer at SiMMo3D, a biomedical medical company that makes synthetic models used in training surgeons and medical students.
“I’ve learned a lot about 3D printing and 3D software,” Perez said.
Perez, who is from Holland, said there’s not a lot of 3D printing going on in his hometown or even at college.
In 2019, site visits to the District’s lab and office facility were offered to Temple High School students in the International Baccalaureate and Advance Placement programs. Temple High students enrolled in the Texas Bioscience Institute will tour the site this month.
The Bioscience District also helped fund research on zebra mussels by Temple College students.
The District has sponsored an annual symposium and pitch competition for startups for a number of years.
The 2020 conference — Pioneering Success: New Frontiers for Medtech — will be held Sept. 18 at Hilton Garden Inn.
“This conference is just one of many ways our facility works to support our mission, and has grown in size and awareness over the years,” said Tami Annable, executive director of THBD.
The conference features notable speakers in medical technology, medical devices and biotechnology, and health technology speakers who work with startups and investors, Annable said.
The District held an open house in January 2019.
TBHD offers a monthly Lunch and Learn Webinar series, featuring notable industry leaders as a resource for entrepreneurs, startups, researchers and health related professionals.
The Dell Medical School and its incubator, the Texas Health CoLab, learning series is live streamed into the TBHD facility.
The learning series covered major trends in health care such as precision medicine, digital health, big data and artificial intelligence presented by subject matter experts from a variety of fields.