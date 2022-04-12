Although more than $1 million in delinquent property taxes are still owed to Temple ISD, Superintendent Bobby Ott noted how the district — like other taxing entities in the region — anticipate collection rates below 100%.
“When school districts go into their budget process they do projected revenues … and that’s based on a lot of different things,” he told the Telegram. “It’s based on the number of students, the average daily attendance, the (property) values and the taxes collected. So we take a conservative approach.”
That approach relies on an assumed property tax collection rate of 98% to 98.5%, according to Temple ISD.
“Taking a conservative approach when you’re adopting a budget, to me, is no different than having contingencies built into certain areas, because it allows you to handle unforeseen circumstances that come up,” Ott said. “That’s a pretty standard practice in school districts. I don’t think you will find a school district that goes 100%.”
The fourth-year superintendent highlighted how this practice is one of the many reasons why Temple ISD was recently recognized by the Association of School Business Officials with a Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting.
“Once again TISD is recognized as a leader in financial transparency and accounting practices at the state, national and international levels,” he said. “The combination of having the lowest tax rate of any surrounding school district and providing quality services is recognized for a third year in a row. Taking care of our taxpayers as well as our students is a responsibility that we take very seriously.”
Delinquent property taxes due by tax year, as of Dec. 31, 2021, included $293,210 for 2020, $202,017 for 2019, $123,023, for 2018, $90,547 for 2017, and $64,358 for 2016 — taxes that Round-Rock-based MVBA Law assists Temple ISD in collecting.
“The older the taxes are for, the more of them that we have collected,” Matthew Tepper, an attorney with MVBA Law, said during a Temple ISD school board meeting on Monday. “But these collection numbers don’t just happen. We have a staff of people and three full-time employees who are working inside the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County, and what they do is mail out letters to people to try to get them to pay.”
Although property tax collection rates initially dropped when the COVID-19 pandemic reached Bell County, Tepper noted how they ultimately bounced back.
“We saw a period of three, four, five months where collections dropped down pretty significantly,” he said. “But as the world started to come back a little bit, we saw it pick up, and it almost made up for that time.”
Tepper — who noted that 13,943 total delinquent property tax notices were mailed to Temple ISD residents between July 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2021 — credited the distribution of federal stimulus money and lockdowns related to COVID-19 for that recovery.
“If you were fortunate enough to have a job or an income that stayed relatively flat — even during the lockdowns — your cost of living probably dropped significantly,” he said. “You weren’t going out to eat as much, you weren’t traveling and you weren’t taking vacations. So there was a period where it looked very, very poor, but I really felt like it was covered quite quickly.”
Ott thanked Tepper and his colleagues for their efforts.
“I did want to thank you and your firm for supporting TISD,” he said during the Monday meeting. “I know this is not a fun process … but we were very grateful for your service that allows us to do the things that we need to do.”
Residents can contact the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County by phone at 254-939-5841 for information on how to make a payment or to set up a payment plan.