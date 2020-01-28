TROY — One person died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on FM 935 near Troy, Troy Police Chief Gary O. Smith confirmed today.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko confirmed the death of George Weldon Collier, 63, of Troy.
Collier was pronounced dead by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
He was the passenger in a 2007 Nissan pickup on FM 935 and was killed on impact. The Nissan was driven by Collier’s son, 25-year-old Colby Eugene Collier. The Nissan was southbound and crossed the double yellow line into the path of a northbound Chevrolet truck driven by Samantha Jo Allen, 28, of Red Oak.
Both drivers of the vehicles, along with a 27-year-old male passenger from the Chevrolet pickup, had injuries from the crash and were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for treatment.
The crash occurred just 50 feet outside the Troy city limits, Washko said.
The investigation is currently active and ongoing.
The DPS would like to remind drivers to limit distractions when behind the wheel. Always pay attention to all traffic control devices and roadway markings, Washko said.