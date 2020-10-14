BELTON — The Belton Police Department investigated a case that led to the indictment of 23-year-old Christopher Allen Burnside of Belton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
On Sept. 21, a woman told Belton Police officers that she was afraid Burnside would kill her after he allegedly assaulted her and pointed a gun at her head, according to an arrest affidavit issued Sept. 22 by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
The victim showed the officer where the gun was located, and it had ammunition in the chamber and clip, the affidavit said.
Burnside was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, held on a $75,000 bond.
Javion Ward
A Killeen man allegedly raped a female on July 2.
Javion Ward, 20, was indicted for sexual assault after an incident at a Temple apartment located at 601 Twin Oaks Drive.
The woman first reported the sexual assault to a Waco Police officer, an arrest affidavit issued by Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey said.
Ward reportedly told Temple Police officers he had sex with the woman.
He posted a $75,000 bond on Sept. 25 and was released, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.
Thomas Siprian
The mother of a victim went on May 17, 2018, to the Temple Police Department to report that her daughter was sexually assaulted, an affidavit issued by Justice of the Peace Judge G.W. Ivey said.
Thomas Siprian, 53, of Temple, was indicted Wednesday for indecency with a child by sexual contact.
The child was reportedly assaulted in 2010 or 2011 when she was about 7 to 8 years old.
She often stayed at the house where she said she was assaulted numerous times over several years, the affidavit said.
Siprian posted a $100,000 bond on Sept. 25 and was released, Cox said.
A total of 45 true bills were issued by the grand jury.