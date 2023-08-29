Temple Police Department officers are looking for a suspect who robbed Texas Roadhouse restaurant employees at gunpoint on Monday night — taking thousands of dollars.
The incident occurred at about 11:37 at the restaurant in the 600 block of North General Bruce Drive.
The two employees told police that one staff member was in the process of leaving the restaurant through the front entrance when the assailant confronted them.
The assailant, pointing a black and silver handgun, coerced the employee to re-enter the premises. The suspect compelled the employees into the manager’s office, where about $2,000 in cash was placed into a black bag.
No injuries have been reported.
Security footage showed the suspect leave the restaurant through the rear exit and head west across the parking lot. A Temple police K-9 unit was deployed and led a track that ultimately concluded in the vicinity of the 2200 block of Saulsbury Drive.
The suspect is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall and weighing around 220 to 250 pounds.
Witnesses recall the individual having a deep voice and wearing all black clothing, including a hoodie, long pants, a long-sleeve shirt, and black shoes with white soles. The suspect concealed the lower part of their face with a black face mask and wore black gloves with white trim.
This case is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the police department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.