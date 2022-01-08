Hundreds of Temple residents now have new representation on the City Council.
New lines for the city’s four City Council districts were finalized in a unanimous vote by the body Thursday after weeks of debating.
The new lines were shifted as a result of data from the 2020 Census, with western and southern Temple both seeing a large amount of growth. Election laws require the population of these districts to be close to each other, giving one person one vote.
For this redistricting effort, Temple and other local entities hired Austin-based consultants Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP.
“This would bring the districts into the U.S. constitutional requirements that they be of equal population,” Robert Heath, one of the consultants, said. “They would also be consistent with the Voting Rights Act and state law. We see no reason why it should not be adopted.”
The 2020 Census saw Temple grow to a population of 82,081 residents, with the ideal City Council district having about 20,520 residents each.
During redistricting the city needed to adjust its current districts so those with the highest and lowest populations were separated by 10% or less from the average.
The city’s districts, due to uneven growth, were separated by 54.2% before the process began, with the final lines narrowing that gap to 7.11%. The most populated districts, District 3 in the south and District 4 in the west, had to give up large portions of land to the other districts.
One large change to the Council map was the sizeable portions of District 4 in northwest Temple being shifted to District 1.
To add more population in District 2, which covers most of east and central Temple, the Council moved portions of District 4 and District 3 into it. These sections of the two districts were located east of Interstate 35 and north of Loop 363.
One change the Council was unable to make was from a suggestion made by a resident.
This change would have tried to move a section of the city located south of I-35 and Loop 363, and north of Midway Drive, into District 3. Council members considered the change but were unable to make it work due to the number of residents living there throwing off other changes.
Despite this, Mayor Tim Davis said he was happy with the changes the Council was able to make.
“Except for that little Bird Creek area, I am happy with the boundaries,” Davis said in December. “They make more sense than the previous ones made.”
For Councilwoman Susan Long, who represents District 3, loosing sections of her district was not a major issue.
Long said the Temple Council is always looking how each of its decisions affects the whole city and not just individual districts.
“We all represent the city,” Long said of Council members. “Looking at the impacts across the city and how everything connects across the city, everybody that is on the Council thinks that way. The lines are just where the lines are to meet the requirements for the Census and for voting.”