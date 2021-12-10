Two Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow juniors have been named College Board National Recognition Program Scholars for top performances on the Preliminary SAT.
The students were among the top 2.5 percent of test takers who identify as one or more of the following: African-American, Hispanic, indigenous or attend school in a rural area or are from a small town.
Christian Hernandez, who plans to study computer animation at Texas A&M University, was named a Hispanic American Scholar.
William Asuncion-Crabb, who plans to study mechanical engineering at Texas Tech University, was named an Indigenous Scholar.
To qualify for the recognition, the students’ had to achieve a minimum PSAT score and a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.
“It’s always great to see our Belton ISD students honored for their hard work and dedication to learning,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said in a news release. “We applaud this achievement and all that this award represents.”