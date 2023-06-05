Belton courthouse

Cameras and recording devices are not allowed in the courtrooms at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton during hearings or trials.

 FME News Service file

The First Amendment Clinic at Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law is urging Bell County’s district attorney and judges to make an exception from an April 30, 2014, order prohibiting video and audio recordings in the public spaces of the county’s Belton courthouse complex.

