The First Amendment Clinic at Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law is urging Bell County’s district attorney and judges to make an exception from an April 30, 2014, order prohibiting video and audio recordings in the public spaces of the county’s Belton courthouse complex.
The exception, requested by Thomas S. Leatherbury, director of the Dallas law school’s First Amendment Clinic, is sought as the sentencing phase of convicted capital murderer Cedric Marks’ trial is underway this week at the Bell County Justice Center.
Leatherbury made the request on behalf of Clay Thorp, a freelance journalist who covered portions of the Marks trial for the Telegram.
The letter, dated June 2, was delivered to some Bell officials, including state District Judge Steve Duskie of the 426th District Court and District Attorney Henry Garza, on Monday.
“On behalf of Clay Thorp, a freelance journalist who has covered court proceedings in Bell County, we write the court to ask for an exception to the Bell County Standing Order Regarding Audio and Video dated April 30, 2014, as it relates to news coverage of the Cedric Marks sentencing proceeding,” Leatherbury said in his letter. “Our client requests an exception to be able to take still photographs and audio recordings for accurate quotes in public spaces outside of the courtroom. We understand that other judges in this county have permitted limited acts of recording in the courtroom to ensure accurate quotes. Our client understands the competing interests that judges must weigh in an individual case. Our client also understands the necessity of upholding the decorum of judicial proceedings, especially in a capital murder case, and agrees to conduct himself appropriately while conveying visual and audio aspects of this important news story to his audience.”
Standing courthouse order
The Bell County order was distributed to news reporters on the final days of the Marks trial. The order, signed by numerous Bell County judges at the time, said video and audio recordings are prohibited throughout the Bell County Justice Center, a county-operated building, including spaces outside courtrooms that are easily accessible to the public.
The Belton complex is the only county facility under such a court order.
Judges in several Texas counties, especially those in large metro areas, allow journalists to conduct interviews in the public spaces of courthouse facilities. Some of those judges have allowed limited photography and video recording of defendants at court hearings outside the presence of a jury, especially when a criminal case is of heightened public interest.
However, the Bell County order doesn’t address the fact that some audio and video recordings have been allowed by judges in courtrooms in some instances such as Bell County Adoption Day, the Telegram previously reported.
Balancing rights
Leatherbury said the court “must balance two important constitutional rights — the defendant’s Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial and the press and the public’s First Amendment (and common law) rights to attend and to observe criminal proceedings — the Standing Order’s blanket prohibition of photography and recording from all spaces inside the courthouse strikes the wrong constitutional balance, particularly after the jury has rendered its verdict.”
“We would ask for an opportunity to discuss the Standing Order with the District Judges in Bell County because of its detrimental impact on the public’s right to know about all criminal and civil cases in which the public has an interest.”
SMU’s First Amendment Clinic was launched in fall 2020 with a $900,000 gift from the Stanton Foundation. The clinic “focuses on First Amendment issues including free speech, freedom of the press, and freedom of assembly and petition.”
Garza, an elected official, has not returned several calls and emails from the Telegram, and his office manager told the Telegram she wasn’t optimistic about his response.
State District Judge Jack Jones, the county’s administrative judge who also presides over the 146th District Court, also did not respond to several recent calls from the Telegram.