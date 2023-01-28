A new firehouse on Temple’s west side is on the horizon as the city bolsters its fire department to meet continued growth.
According to City Manager Brynn Myers, Temple will need a new station within six years. The station likely will be built on Old Waco Road south of the westside Walmart.
“The new station hasn’t been designed at all, but it likely will have three or four bays,” Myers said. “It will be outfitted with new trucks — either an engine or a ladder truck.”
Fire engines are equipped with hoses and water so that personnel can aggressively fight a fire. Ladder trucks serve as a firefighter’s tool box — carrying ladders, hoses, rescue equipment and other tools to enable personnel to support firefighting activities.
“Central Fire Station has an engine and a ladder truck,” Myers said, “but the other Temple fire stations have one or the other. Right now, Temple has five front-line engines and three ladder trucks.”
The additional fire station will give the city a total of nine. Right now, all stations are under the command of a single battalion chief. That will change once the new westside station becomes operational.
The station will be staffed with 12 people — three per shift and three floaters to cover during illnesses and vacations. The new personnel will include three captains, three drivers and six firefighters.
“As we add a station and more companies to the Fire Department, we will need to break up Temple into two fire districts, each with its own battalion chief,” Myers said. “The district boundary could be in place by 2026, and that boundary could be I-35. That hasn’t been finalized though and the boundary could change.”
“We currently have three battalion chiefs to cover all three shifts, and once we add the second district, we will need three more,” she said. “Each shift will also have an accountability officer that assists the battalion chief, monitors levels of oxygen during an emergency situations and makes sure our firefighters have what they need in a particular situation.”
Most Temple fire stations are currently operating with a single company per shift. That company consists of a captain, a driver and a firefighter along with a truck. One of the company members must be a certified paramedic.
“Our fire department handles a high volume of calls, and most are not calls for structure fires,” Myers said. “The city contracts with an ambulance service, but Temple Fire & Rescue is an advanced life-support department. They arrive at an emergency scene and provide life-saving procedures.”
Myers said it is more efficient to send companies with squad trucks to an emergency rather than engines or ladder trucks.
“Right now, Temple has two squad trucks, but we are looking to add to that number and diversify our squad truck lineup,” she said. “A squad truck is a generic term — they are like jack-of-all-trades vehicles. Some squad trucks carry water, some are outfitted with four-wheel drive for fighting brush fires in rural areas, some carry jaws-of-life equipment. The trucks have more of a specific purpose.”
Typically, a squad truck is manned by two people — a driver and a firefighter. At least one will be a paramedic.
“We have two squads in the department right now,” Myers said. “One is at the Central Fire Station on Third, the other is Station No. 3. We will be adding two more squads — the trucks will be ordered this coming fiscal year, and we will add staffing in 2024. Each new squad will require six people — 12 total — and we will bring them online over the next three years. We should be fully staffed by 2026.”
One of the stations likely to be assigned one of the new squads is Station No. 4 on Waters Dairy Road.
“This is a busy station on the edge of the community,” Myers said. “If they need back up right now, the help comes from a ways off. It takes longer for another company to reach a location in that area.”
The other station to receive a squad could be one of the westside stations — maybe No. 5 or No. 7.
“In the future, we could be adding more ladder trucks as the community grows and taller buildings are constructed,” Myers said.
Two of Temple’s tallest buildings — the Professional Building and the Hawn Hotel, both on Central Avenue — are being renovated and will soon be bustling again after years of sitting vacant. While technically not new buildings, they are tall buildings that will soon be occupied.
In addition to new stations, equipment and firefighters, Temple Fire & Rescue also will benefit from a capital improvement project that will add new simulated scenario rooms to the Public Safety Training Center near the Temple airport.
“The training center has two fire scenarios rooms now — a kitchen and a living room,” Myers said. “We are adding nine additional scenarios, including a bedroom, an office and a hotel room. We want our firefighters prepared to handle any situation they may encounter.”
Vehicle plans
In the next four years, the city of Temple will be replacing many of its Fire & Rescue vehicles. Here’s a look at the replacement timeline:
2023 — The city will replace one engine and add an impact-absorbing traffic-blocking vehicle for accident scenes. The traffic-blocking vehicle is much cheaper to repair or replace than using a fire engine for this purpose.
“A fire engine costs about $1 million,” Myers said. “A traffic-blocking truck is about $250,000. In addition to absorbing an impact if the truck is hit while blocking off a scene, it can also carry cones and traffic barriers, plus a trailer with a blinking arrow.”
2024 — Another fire engine will be replaced and two squad vehicles will be purchased.
2025 — The city’s existing two squad trucks will be replaced as well as another fire engine.
2026 — The department’s hazardous materials (hazmat) rescue vehicle will be replaced and a new aircraft rescue and firefighting truck will be purchased for airport rescue personnel.
2027 — Another fire engine will be replaced.
Source: City of Temple