Temple High School junior Justin Watkins spoke passionately Friday about how he would like to see more students participating in the campus’ CTE construction program.
“I would like to see a lot more people in this class because not a lot of people like to get a little bit dirty surprisingly,” Watkins said. “There are just a lot of opportunities in this class and I would like to see a younger generation come in and learn the same stuff we are learning about right now.”
Watkins — in tandem with other THS students — led a three-day tour of the school’s Career and Technical Education wing that allowed more than 600 eighth-graders from across the Temple Independent School District to better visualize programs they might want to participate in. It is the sixth year the district has provided tours.
“It’s a great program and I think it’s a great learning opportunity for almost everyone,” Watkins said. “Learning how to do team building and be a leader … In the long run, you also won’t have to spend as much money since you can fix things at home yourself.”
The leadership Watkins noted is undoubtedly noticeable, Denise Ayres, the district’s CTE director, said.
“It’s always fun to see the high school students take such ownership about the programs that they have studied for the past four years,” Ayres said. “Those sets of Temple High School students definitely step up in a leadership role and take ownership of the programs they’re involved in when sharing the things they are learning.”
One senior even showed the eighth-graders how to grow something with almost nothing.
Naiya Irvin, who is involved in plant science, spoke about how there were originally no plants in the newly built greenhouse.
“When I came in here, there were no plants because the greenhouse was so new and fresh,” Irvin said. “The plants that were eventually in here came in over the summer. And we had to multiply our plants.”
Irvin gave her visitors a rundown on how to accomplish just that. She explained how she and her classmates had to take clippings of various plants, which they transferred to vacant pots — a process she says also happens with plants growing too large.
“Once it grows, you move it into a bigger pot and move it on up,” Irvin said.
Christopher Rodriguez, 17, said it felt great to join his fellow classmates and to tell the incoming freshmen about all they can accomplish while in high school.
“It feels good because we are able to tell younger students who are coming to high school next year about what exactly we do in automotive … whether it’s what we’re learning about or what they might be learning,” Rodriguez said.