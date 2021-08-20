Do you need a new Yorkie?
Are you ready to be a Labrador retriever?
Pets are still available for adoption at the Temple Animal Shelter to bring un-fur-gettable joy to residents as several cats and dogs recently moved to their new forever homes.
Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said 13 cats and nine dogs were adopted during the facility’s successful Clear the Shelter event last weekend.
The Temple Police Department, which oversees the facility, tweeted: “Clear the Shelters was a huge success! We had 13 cats and 9 dogs find new homes on Saturday. Thanks to everyone who came out!”
Cody Weems, the city’s interim communications and public relations manager, said adoptions were strong prior to the weekend event.
“At about noon on Thursday, there were 24 dogs and 33 cats at the shelter, but several actually got adopted before Saturday’s event,” Weems told the Telegram.
The animal shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle, maintains an online database of available pets, Weems said.
To view the pets, visit https://www.templetx.gov/departments/city_departments/animal_services/pet_search.php.