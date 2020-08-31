A man was found dead on the side of a Temple road, Temple Police reported.
Officers responded to a possible hit and run late Sunday night at Adams Avenue and Fowler Drive, a news release said.
Officers were dispatched in reference to a deceased male found on the side of the road. It appears that the subject was stuck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, the release sai.
The victim was identified as 28-year-old Juan Carlos Guevara-Portillo. Next of kin have been notified.
No suspect vehicle has been identified. This is an active investigation, the release said.