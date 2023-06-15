The Belton Independent School District announced four administrative hires on Wednesday.
These recently filled roles include Sheri Ogden as the director of special education, Steele Hantgin as the principal of Lake Belton High School, Debi Younger as the principal of Sparta Elementary and Felicia Gibson as the principal of Southwest Elementary.
Each has nearly two decades or more of experience in education.
“Ogden brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of education, spanning over 35 years,” Jennifer Bailey, Belton ISD’s executive director of communications and community engagement, said in a news release. “She holds a bachelor’s degree in educational psychology from Widener University and a master’s degree in educational psychology from the University of Houston. Ogden joins Belton ISD from Georgetown ISD, where she served as the 504 Coordinator.”
A 504 Coordinator is charged with completing continuous review and renewal of policies and maintaining compliance with federal laws and standards related to Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 — legislation that protects qualified students with disabilities.
Hantgin, meanwhile, has 17 years of experience in education.
“Hantgin’s exceptional leadership skills and commitment to academic excellence make her an invaluable addition to the BISD team,” Bailey said. “She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Texas and a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Texas at Arlington. Hantgin comes to Belton ISD from Lockhart ISD, where she served as a high school principal.”
Like Hantgin, Gibson has 17 years of experience in education.
“Gibson is committed to creating a positive and engaging educational environment for students,” Bailey said. “She holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master’s degree in educational administration from Texas A&M University. Gibson joins Belton ISD from Taylor ISD, where she served as a principal.”
Younger — who earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from Fresno State University and a master’s degree in administration from the University of South Dakota — will begin her 27th year in education this fall.
“With a passion for fostering a love for learning and a dedication to student success, Younger brings years of experience in the field of education to her new role,” Bailey said. “Younger joins Belton ISD from Rogers ISD, where she served as an elementary principal.”
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith emphasized his excitement to have such experienced educators joining Belton ISD from other districts in Central Texas.
“We are thrilled to welcome Sheri Ogden, Steele Hantgin, Debi Younger, and Felicia Gibson to the Big Red Community,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said. “Bringing these visionary school leaders onto our team reflects Belton ISD’s commitment to provide an exceptional education for each and every student.”