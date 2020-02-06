Little by little, a collage is developing with snippets of information about the closely guarded the Dec. 2, 2019, officer-involved shooting of death of Michael Dean.
But Temple Mayor Tim Davis feels like the executive management at City Hall got “caught flatfooted” Wednesday by The Associated Press, he told the Telegram Thursday.
Davis said he found out at 6:54 p.m. through a text from city spokeswoman Laurie Simmons about the second of two reports sent by Temple Police Department to the Texas Attorney General’s office.
A seven-page Custodial Death Report was revealed, along with a three-page Peace Officer-Involved Injury or Death Report reported on by the Telegram the day after both reports were filed on Dec. 30, 2019.
City management didn’t know about the Custodial Death Report, Davis said, noting he then forwarded the reports to Bennie Walsh, president of the local NAACP.
“He (Walsh) has been vocal about the city not releasing information, which is fine and I don’t disagree with it,” he added.
Davis talked about his frustration with the lack of departmental communication.
“A sidebar to my frustration is the lack of communication amongst the different departments, especially those that are isolated from City Hall,” Davis said. “The police department has their own (public information officers) and they are making their own decisions that appear to be separate from city management.”
The official report from the Texas Rangers, the lead investigative agency, isn’t ready to be released yet, but should be within the next week or two, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Wednesday.
Known information
Much of what limited information Temple Police Department has revealed about the shooting death was in the Dec. 30 reports.
While interim Police Chief Jim Tobin talked of transparency in a Jan. 18 town hall event, he didn’t reveal any of the information from the reports to the attorney general — which are open records — that said Dean was “evading” and there was an “altercation.”
The rote response from the police department has been to refer to the Texas Rangers being the only agency to dispense information.
“I just think it is a lack of understanding (at the police department) about what is public record and what is not. Absolutely, that’s a problem,” Davis said.
The manner of death was listed by Temple Police as “homicide” — which could be justifiable — by a gunshot wound to the head in a report to the state attorney general.
The known information indicates a traffic stop by Officer Carmen DeCruz was made at 8:12 p.m. Dean was pronounced dead by 8:26 p.m. — a 14-minute block of time not yet revealed to the public.
DeCruz was “running radar” near Blackland Road when he saw a gray PT cruiser speeding, the report said. He tried to pull the vehicle over for speeding but it wouldn’t stop, which resulted in a short pursuit. The incident happened at 3200 Little River Road.
The report verified DeCruz caused Dean’s death and used a handgun. It was further described as an “accidental injury, intoxication, suicide or homicide.”
Dean didn’t have a weapon.
DeCruz is on paid investigative leave pending the results of investigations by the Texas Rangers and review of that information by the Bell County District Attorney’s office.
“I am one of those idiots who just assume everyone is telling the truth until I find out that they are not. So, whenever they are telling me and Council that this information could taint the investigation and this information is not really releasable information, we believe that,” Davis said.
Davis mentioned police mistrust as one of the issues Temple has.
“I think the African-American population in Temple has some deep-seeded mistrust. And, as a white person, middle class, that is just not something I have dealt with,” he said.
Unanswered questions
Some pieces of information are still unknown.
The report said it’s not known if Dean was trying to injure anyone. He didn’t verbally threaten anyone — including DeCruz — and there was no standoff. The only indication in the report was the pair had “an altercation of some sort.” The gun was discharged during that altercation.
DeCruz tried to save Dean’s life, according to the report’s summary.
No information has been given to indicate if Dean assaulted DeCruz or tried to get his gun, but the report said he tried to escape or flee custody.
Dean made no “suicidal statements,” the report said.
Temple Police Department released a response after 9 p.m. Wednesday to the reports to the attorney general.
“These reports must be submitted within 30 days of the incident. They were completed with the information that was available at the time. Since the date of submission, Temple PD has made no amendments or added any new information to these reports,” spokesman Cody Weems said. “These reports can be amended at a later date if necessary and as information becomes available.”
Investigations continue
The district attorney’s office is reviewing information from the Rangers, and nothing will be done until all of that information is received and reviewed, District Attorney Henry Garza previously told the Telegram.
With the Rangers as the lead investigating agency in the Dean shooting, Temple Police Department is doing an internal investigation that focuses on DeCruz’s conduct to see if he violated any policies, Tobin said Thursday in a news release.
“First, I would like to thank the residents of Temple for the support they have shown the Dean family, the officers involved in these incidents and the entire Temple Police Department,” Tobin said.
Tobin asked for residents to remember the total of 154 officers who serve Temple.
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.