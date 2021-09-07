BELTON — The Sparta Volunteer Fire Department may soon receive thousands in aid from the county as Bell County Commissioners look at new ways to help local departments.
Commissioners discussed during their workshop Tuesday whether to use funds to help pay off the cost of repairing the department’s fire truck, which was in an accident earlier this year.
The money, if approved, would come out of the county’s grant match program with funds that have not been completely used this year.
The discussion also included the possible expansion of how the program’s funds could be used to help other volunteer fire departments in the county.
Each year the county sets aside $100,000 to help local volunteer fire departments apply for grants, reimbursing them for the matching funds that are often required. This fiscal year is similar to prior years where most of the funds still remain, currently about $87,000.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said small departments around the county, such as Sparta, can have a hard time getting the funds to do the needed work.
“I know that it is out of the normal grant match request. This is an area that is only covered by the Sparta fire department, there are no cities involved with this,” he said. “So their funding is typically through fundraisers or the money that the county gives.”
County officials said the damage to the truck, caused when it ran off the road into a ditch on its way to a fire, required about $41,500 in repairs.
Mahlstedt said that the department received a $15,000 grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service to help pay for some of the repairs. However, the department used about $9,000 of the funds to pay of its other vehicle so it could use it as collateral for a $50,000 loan to repair the truck.
The department’s request is for funds — about $35,000 — to help pay back the loan.
While Commissioners were supportive of helping the department with the repairs, at least those related to the accident, they did express that it would be a onetime exception.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said he knows that many similar departments have needs to what the Sparta department has.
“Everybody would love for the county to help all the volunteer fire departments with all of these services,” Whitson said. “But, it may not be realistic in doing all of that just because, potentially, that would be a whole lot of money. So where do we draw that line?”
While the left over money from the program normally goes back into the county’s general fund each year, Commissioners did discuss other ways to use the leftover money.
One option that was presented would have the county give out the remaining money from the program each year to the other volunteer departments in the county. Officials said this could be done by either allowing the departments to apply for the money with set projects or equally dividing the funds amongst each of the 11 current entities.
Mahlstedt said that there are many ways the departments could use the extra money, such as purchasing needed but expensive equipment like air packs.
“I do think there are some departments out there that are lacking the key equipment to keep their people safe,” Mahlstedt said. “I have seen a department share an air pack, and this is an old air pack.”
Commissioners did discuss some future requirements that they would like to see in the program and in future agreements with the departments.
One of these requirements was making the departments have proper insurance on their vehicles. This was in part due to the Sparta department only having liability insurance, which did not cover the costs related to the crash.
County Judge David Blackburn said the goal of changing the program is mainly to help these departments help residents.
“So the policy we are talking about, I think, is what to do with the remainder of those funds as we approach year end and if we can get those dispersed in a manner that is helpful to the overall mission we are trying to accomplish, which is fire protection in unincorporated areas of the county,” he said.