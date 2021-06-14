BELTON — Bell County’s streak of passed jail inspections will continue as the Sheriff’s Department announced this year’s results Monday.
Maj. Shane Sowell, the county’s jail administrator, told Commissioners during their workshop that the inspection results were announced last week. He said this was the 34th consecutive year the county has passed the assessment despite some minor issues.
The inspection of county jails is administered annually by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, with both Bell County and Collin County tied for the longest streaks of passes.
“We did pass the jail inspection last week, with a couple areas of technical assistance as you are aware,” Sowell said. “So we will get those issues addressed and corrected and move forward. I am really proud of the staff and I look forward on continued success on that page.”
Inspections by the commission each year are random and unannounced, with the jail employees needing to always keep the facility and documents in a position to pass an inspection.
The goal of the annual inspections is to make sure jails around the state are following the proper procedures and policies. Additionally, inspectors make sure these facilities are humanely housing for those who are in their care.
Sowell, who formerly worked as an inspector for jails, said inspections include a hands-on component as well as the need for multiple pieces of paperwork to be turned over.
Some of the more than 600 requirements jail inspectors check includes the flushing of toilets and nutrition standards of the food given to inmates. Sowell said inspectors also conduct a fire drill to make sure the staff knows what to do, as well as interviewing inmates on their experiences.
While the jail did have some issues, Sowell said he had seen very few jails during his time as an investigator who had no problems at all.
Those problems that the jail did have, Sowell said, did not rise to the level on non-compliance and just now need to be worked on for next year. These issues included low hot water levels, which Sowell attributed to the large jail population the county currently has.
Sowell said other issues mainly centered around paperwork that staff needed to submit, something they will need to focus on moving forward.
Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange told the commissioners that the jail passing inspections each year is due to work by all employees, including maintenance staff.
“Applause needs to go out to all of our employees,” Lange said. “As you know, we are understaffed and underpaid like everyone else in the county. They did a great job, not only this last year but as long as I have been sheriff and even before that.”