BELTON — A jury trial — expected to take three weeks — set for capital murder suspect Cedric Marks on Oct. 4 will be delayed a couple of weeks since one of his standby counsels will be out of the country.
Marks, 47, has been in custody at the Bell County Jail since Feb. 3, 2019, held in lieu of bonds totaling more than $2 million.
Marks is charged with capital murder of multiple persons, a capital felony; burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, a first-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and various misdemeanor charges.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza is seeking the death penalty for Marks in connection with the deaths of Temple residents Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, on Jan. 3, 2019.
The delay occurred during a pretrial hearing at the Bell County 426th Judicial District Court presided by Judge Steven Duskie.
During the hearing, Duskie asked Garza and Marks — who is representing himself — if they were ready for a proposed start date of Oct. 4.
Garza and Marks both said they were ready for what they expected to be a three-week trial.
Duskie proposed that jury questionnaires and other items for the trial be prepared the week before. At that time, one of Mark’s counsel, Heidi Baier, reminded the court of her vacation time, which was scheduled before a trial date was finalized.
Baier — who appeared via Zoom call — reminded the court that she would be gone from Sept. 16 to Oct. 3.
“I’ll be back that day, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed,” she said.
Duskie said the trial date had considered the attorney’s vacation time but not for preparations before the trial.
Marks told the court that as a pro se defendant — someone representing himself — he should have last say on schedule as he was unaware of the delay and did not see a need to have all stand-by counsel. Attorneys John Gilligan and Gabrielle Green also serve in the same capacity.
Baier reminded Marks that as a capital murder suspect, all his attorneys needed to be present for the proceedings.
“I will adjust our trial date, but it will be minimal,” Duskie told Marks. “We’re looking at a trial date of the 17 or the 24 October. Once we decide the date, we will bring the panel on two separate days.”
Marks has maintained his innocence while Maya Maxwell, his alleged accomplice, told investigators that she and Marks hid Swearingin’s car in Austin to distract authorities.
Arrest affidavits in the case said the victims were killed in Austin and the bodies taken to Clearview, Okla., where the bodies were discovered in a shallow grave.
Autopsy reports listed Scott’s cause of death as homicidal violence due to multiple traumatic injuries while Swearingin was strangled. He had contusions, cuts, and abrasions on his body.
Marks was arrested on Feb. 3, 2019, and remains at the Bell County Jail.
Maxwell was arrested on Jan. 29, 2019, and charged with capital murder of multiple persons, a capital felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. She remained at the county jail Monday on bonds totaling $750,000.