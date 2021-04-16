Twenty Central Texans — including Temple, Belton, Killeen and Gatesville residents — were indicted on federal drug trafficking and firearms charges that stem from five separate, but related grand jury indictments, officials said Friday.
A day earlier, federal agents assisted by Temple police officers, raided a home Thursday morning on FM 2271 in Temple, near the Miller Springs Nature Center. That incident was among 13 arrests that took place Thursday and Friday by federal and local law enforcement officers.
Authorities seized about 4 kilograms of cocaine, 7 kilograms of methamphetamine and half a dozen firearms, according to a news release.
The investigation involved the FBI, Temple Police Department, Killeen Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety Narcotics Division and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The U.S. Marshals Service assisted with the arrests. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Smith-Burris is prosecuting the cases, the release said.
The indictments allege that 16 defendants conspired since January 2020 to distribute multiple kilogram quantities of methamphetamine in Bell County and surrounding areas.
Those 16 people indicted are:
• Anthony Gutierrez, 34, of San Juan, Texas;
• Jose Francisco Gutierrez, 33, of Killeen;
• Sarah Elizabeth Crigger, 30, of Nolanville;
• Bobby Quinton Gentile, 43, of Holland;
• Ashley Nicole Sutton, 31, of Belton;
• Wesley Warrick, 50, of Cameron;
• Carlos Avila, 38, of Buckholts;
• Joe David Beck, 50, of Temple;
• Lesleigh Arianne Bittner, 33, of Belton;
• Aleah Freitag, 29, of Rockdale;
• Kimberly Lee, 26, of Gatesville;
• Colton Lane Lewis, 30, of Temple;
• Angela Loy, 32, of Temple;
• Frank Medina Jr, 43, of Temple;
• Timothy Neal Nyquist, 36, of Temple; and
• Trisha Ann Sanchez, 40, of Temple
If convicted, Anthony Gutierrez, Jose Gutierrez, Crigger, Gentile, Sutton and Warrock face between 10 years and life in a federal prison because of the quantity level of drugs charged is at least 500 grams.
The remaining defendants face between five years and 40 years in federal prison upon conviction based on the quantity level of drugs charged is at least 50 grams, the release said.
Four other related cases trigged separate indictments for:
• Cory Joe Barton, 35, of Gatesville
• Lori Oliphant, 43, of Temple
• Kavli Marie Guthrie, 21, of Temple
• Annie Rose Lewis, 31, of Temple
Barton was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The indictment said he possessed at least 500 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 11, 2020. He faces between 10 years and life in prison upon conviction. He was previously arrested, the release said.
Oliphant was indicted on a charge of possession with intent to distribute under 50 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 19, 2020. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in a federal prison. Oliphant was arrested Thursday.
Guthrie was indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The indictment said Guthrie was in possession of a Colt .45 handgun on May 21, 2020. Guthrie, arrested Thursday evening, has a 2020 conviction in Bell County for possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Lewis was indicted on one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment said on Dec. 21, 2020, Lewis possessed a .380 caliber pistol. She faces up to 10 years in federal prison upon conviction. Lewis has a 2001 federal conviction for manufacturing counterfeit currency.
The indictments were announced by U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff; FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs; Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw; Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds; Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble; and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux.