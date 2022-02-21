emple Police officer Ryan Cabral will represent the city next week as he competes for a cause. Cabral will join many other active and retired motorcycle officers from around the state as he participates in the Capital of Texas Police Motorcycle Chute Out. The event, which focuses on training and competition for officers, aims to raise money for two charities this year. The ninth annual event will take place in Buda this year, March 2-5, with 75% of funds raised going towards The Sunshine Kids Foundation and 25% towards the Texas Search and Rescue. Kiara Nowlin, spokeswoman for Temple, said Cabral is one of only two officers who work for the city who use motorcycles. “Temple Police Department officers enjoy participating in community events,” Nowlin said, adding the Motorcycle Chute Out is a great event to be involved in. “Not only will Officer Cabral be able to hone his skill on the motorcycle,” she said, “we will support The Sunshine Kids Foundation and Texas Search and Rescue through our participation, as events funds will be donated to these organizations.” Organization officials reported donating more than $157,000 to charities during the first eight years of the event. The event has supported the Sunshine Kids Foundation since 2015, according to its website. The foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps children who have been diagnosed with cancer. The group helps children by providing free and fun activities for patients as well as emotional support. To raise money for the two organizations, the chute out has officers compete in a variety of timed driving courses. This year will be Cabral’s third time competing, having previously attended the event in 2017 and 2018. “In 2018, Officer Cabral placed fifth in the BMW Novice Class,” Nowlin said. “This year, he is competing in the Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Novice Class.” Cabral has not attended the event since 2018 due to scheduling conflicts and the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the law enforcement departments that regularly take part in the competition are the Buda Police Department, Hays County Sheriff’s Department, Kyle Police Department, the Round Rock Police Department and the Travis County Sheriff’s Department.