BELTON — Closures are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Friday morning for a rumble strip operation that will shut down lanes on Interstates 35 and 14.
Various lane closures are planned for the inside and outside southbound and northbound mainlanes of I-35 between Central Avenue to Loop 121 in Belton, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Smith said.
The closures will end at 3 p.m. Friday.
During both closures, the on-ramps to Loop 121, Holland Road and I-14 eastbound frontage road will be closed. The eastbound mainlanes of I-14 will be closed approaching I-35.
I-14 traffic will be directed to exit at Connell Street.
In addition, the Central exit will be closed and motorists can use the Sixth Avenue exit, Smith said.
For southbound closures, the on-ramps to Sixth and Central will be closed as well as exit ramps to Main Street/State Highway 317, I-14 and Loop 121. Traffic will be directed to exit at Connell Street.
The operation is dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress, Smith said.
Signage will be in place to inform motorists of roadwork and traffic control operations. Updates and information are posted regularly on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.
TxDOT encourages all motorists to slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions and watch for road crews.