The Temple Education Foundation hosted a drive-through celebration Tuesday, honoring grant recipients within the Temple Independent School District.
TEF awarded about $50,000 in grants to educators from 13 of the 15 campuses in the district. These grants will fund new technology, fund take-home science projects, enhance remote learning, and innovate ways for assisting students in self-regulating behavior.
More than $5,000 was awarded to Jennifer Murphy from Cater Elementary this year. Murphy will utilize her funds to install a vending machine for free books, where students use tokens they’re given for good behavior.
“Access to books of their own is very important to the literacy development and academic success of our students,” she said in her grant application.
TEF said 60 percent of the money earned through its fundraisers is placed toward the annual Innovative Teaching Grant program.
“Innovative Teaching Grants strives to be a springboard for innovative ideas that teachers otherwise would not be able to accomplish without the funding and support of the education foundation,” Sharon Hardwick, TEF’s grant chairwoman, said.
Grant recipient Marla Elliot, a Temple High School teacher, plans to purchase Dave Ramsey’s financial literacy curriculum for multiple classrooms at her campus.
“When looking at data, we found that 78 percent of American households live paycheck to paycheck,” Elliot said in her grant application. “Due to the challenges that many households have faced during this past year, we felt the interest in learning how to manage money would be even greater than before.”
Elliot said she believes this curriculum would be incredibly beneficial to students because it helps develop the habit of setting goals and making good decisions.
“It develops the skills of goal setting and decision making by actively engaging students in an authentic and personal way,” she said. “We believe the rewards of having a financially literate population go beyond just improving the quality of life for each individual. It creates a culture of self-actualized, empowered people, in turn, leading to a stronger workforce and community.”
The foundation noted any teacher from across Temple ISD is invited to submit grant proposals for its grant committee to review.