CAMERON — Suspects in 31 criminal cases were indicted last week by a Milam County grand jury, District Attorney Bill Torrey said.
Christina Roberts Ford, 36, of Austin, was indicted for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, a first-degree felony.
Xavier Joerrel Murray, 35, of Rockdale, was indicted for burglary of a habitation intending other felony, a first-degree felony; assault family violence – impede breaking and evading with a motor vehicle, both third-degree felonies.
Other unrelated indictments
• Karla Sue Allen, 42, of Rockdale, prohibited sexual contact of ancestor/descendant, a second-degree felony.
• Lamound Franklin Allen, 18, of Rockdale, prohibited sexual contact of ancestor/descendant, a second-degree felony.
• Bobby Cook, 25, of Temple, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
• George Isaiah Duran, 18, no city listed, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
• Justin Tyroene Hardway, 31, of Waco, assault of police officer, a second-degree felony, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony.
• Juan F. Enriguez, 44, of Cameron, two counts of assault of a peace officer, a second-degree felony.
• Jamison Maurice Bains, 34, of Austin, robbery, a second-degree felony, and credit/debit card abuse, a state jail felony.
• Laura Rene Huerta, 27, of Cameron, robbery, a second-degree felony, and credit/debit card abuse, a state jail felony.
• Michael Hymon, 17, of Chattanooga, Tenn., aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
• Ricky Lee Bailey, 60, of Rockdale, stalking, a third-degree felony.
• Marshall Raymond Delong, 38, of Cameron, assault family violence with priors, a third-degree felony.
• Paul Charles Johnson, 43, of Austin, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony.
• Johnny Aaron Morales, 31, of Rockdale, assault family violence – pregnant person, a third-degree felony.
• Kenneth Faust, 40, of Cameron, theft $30,000 to $150,000, a third-degree felony, and theft $2,500 to $30,000, a state jail felony.
• Samuel Edward Wilson, 32, of Cameron, theft $30,000 to $150,000, a third-degree felony, and theft $2,500 to $30,000, a state jail felony.
• Edward Charles Smith, 66, of Dime Box, driving while intoxicated third or more, a third-degree felony.
• Ronald Earl Batiste, 56, of Dime Box, assault family violence – impede breathing, a third-degree felony.
• Lizza Michelle Flores, 31, of Rockdale, credit card abuse, a state jail felony.
• Bryan Eric Page, 53, of Lexington, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
• Joel Delaine Page, 26, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
• Oscar Rodriguez, 40, of Cameron, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, a state jail felony.