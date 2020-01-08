Children brought their creativity to the Temple Public Library Wednesday afternoon for the organization’s new Comic Book Club.
Youth Services Librarian Erin Gaines launched the first meeting with a simple exercise before transitioning into comic creation — each participant was asked to draw a dragon with their eyes closed.
Although most children laughed at their drawings once their eyes were opened, Gaines emphasized how the activity was designed to get their creative juices flowing.
And that creativity definitely came out.
Hannah Crockett, 11, was one of the many comic book enthusiasts in attendance. However, she said her characters’ superpowers didn’t come from exposure to radiation.
“My comic is basically about people who gain super strength when they eat ramen,” Hannah said. “They use the strength they get to fight off villains who don’t like ramen.”
Fellow participant and comic book fanatic, Rowan Ahr, took a different approach to his story. The 8-year-old conceived a story about vampire children.
“It’s about a bunch of kids who find out they’re vampires … It’s a squad that doesn’t realize they’re vampires at first,” Rowan said. “But once they do, they sneak out of bed and go around doing vampire stuff with each other.”
Gaines said she hopes these informal discussions about each participant’s favorite comic will give children the chance to befriend other comic book lovers, as a majority of her members are avid readers.
“Most of the kids that are participating are chronic readers ... Those are the patrons we’ve really reached out to promote the club toward. I think most of them are going to have a pretty strong background already, but we are going to discuss the parts of a comic and how they come together.”
The club will continue to meet on the second Wednesday of each month at 4:15 p.m. Meetings — depending on attendance — will be held in either the teen space on the first floor or the board room on the third floor. The last meeting will be held on May 13.
“Each meeting builds on each item we talked about and learned, so that they’ll have a comic prepared for the last meeting … one we can take and make copies of,” Gaines said.
Gaines said participation is free and the library will continue to provide the necessary supplies. The program is recommended for children enrolled in grades 3-6, and asks newly interested participants to contact the Children’s Reference Desk for more information.