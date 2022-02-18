A portion of Charter Oak Drive will close to through traffic for two weeks, beginning Tuesday, city officials announced.
The closure, northwest of Kegley Road and Midway Drive, is related to the ongoing installation of a 24-inch waterline that is part of the Water Transmission Main project, according to a news release.
Motorists will be directed around the closure. Existing detours, also related to the Water Transmission Main project, will remain in place. Drivers should use caution in the area and pay attention to all traffic control devices.
Access will be maintained for residents and businesses, the city said.
Residents with questions about the project can contact the city of Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.