Bell County residents are voicing their concerns about a proposed wastewater treatment facility that would discharge treated water into creeks near Salado.
A state representative from Salado and the Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District are also speaking out against a proposed project by the developer of the Mustang Springs subdivision. The subdivision, located southwest of the Salado village limits on FM 2843, proposes that Mustang Springs Utility LLC build a wastewater treatment plant for the growing residential area.
Officials said the application for the project, submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, already has received more than 140 comments from local residents — a notable amount compared to most applications.
Dirk Aaron, general manager for Clearwater district, said his goal was not to stop the project but to make sure it was done in a safe manner for local water resources.
“We felt like (the developers) needed to take more protective action to protect the underlying aquifer,” Aaron said.
The TCEQ application for the Mustang Springs wastewater treatment facility shows it would be located at 9001 FM 2843 — more than two miles east of First Cedar Valley Baptist Church — and have a maximum flow of 928,000 gallons a day.
Aaron said he and Clearwater were first alerted of the proposed facility by state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado.
Officials said plans for the plant show that treated discharge water will be pumped underneath nearby FM 2483 and into nearby Buttermilk Creek, which feeds into Salado Creek. While the water going into the creek will have been cleaned, officials said they are still concerned about any potential contamination.
Contamination in the creek, Aaron said, could affect nearby residents, the Edwards Aquifer, as well as the Salado Springs salamander, a local threatened animal.
Due to his concerns with the facility and its potential impact, Buckley said he used one of his powers as a state representative to force a public hearing on the matter later this year.
“We engaged with Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District immediately upon receiving the concerns, and they worked to both aggregate the science necessary to examine the impact on the land and aquifer, and to help educate us on that science,” Buckley said. “After seeing Clearwater’s findings, I submitted a letter to TCEQ requesting an official public hearing on the application, which is a legislative privilege. This also extended the timeline for community members to submit electronic comments on this application and express their concerns directly to TCEQ.”
In addition to the forthcoming TCEQ public hearing, Buckley also held a recent meeting for residents to learn more about the project.
Buckley said he wanted to hold the meeting to allow local residents a chance to engage with experts in the field and have their questions answered. At the meeting, officials also helped residents with filing electronic comments with TCEQ.
Protecting water sources
Since the meeting earlier this month, Aaron said he has had discussions with principals developing the wastewater treatment facility on what more can be done to protect the local water resources.
Aaron said Clearwater urged developers to adopt protection measures similar to those used in Williamson County, which also is a part of the Edwards Aquifer.
Protecting the aquifer, Aaron said, was vital because it feeds nine Salado municipal wells in addition to other private wells across the region.
“We would like for them to do a geologic assessment and move the actual intake to the north side of their property and retain that water on their property, which is common in Williamson County to the south,” Aaron said. “TCEQ has Edwards Aquifer protection standards but they stop at Bell County’s line. So we are trying to be proactive and say that the aquifer doesn’t stop at the county line and we want them to do these more prescriptive things for the underlying aquifer.”
While many of the ideas could be expensive, Aaron said the developers have been open to various ideas. Some of these, he said, have included ways not traditionally used in the area to reduce wastewater.
Reusing treated water
One of the ideas, Aaron said, is the practice of cleaning wastewater and reusing it back at the local level for residents to water their lawns.
“They even indicated that they were looking at being 100% reuse,” Aaron said. “What that looks like is people would have a meter at their homes, where water is sold to them for their household needs, the water exits their home to their treatment plant and then (is) treated and stored at a treatment facility. It is then treated to a really high level and then piped back to each home in the development in what is called purple pipe, and then there is a second meter for reuse water.”
Cooperation between the Clearwater district and Mustang Springs Utility is needed since the dispute is not malicious, Aaron said. Clearwater, he said, is looking out for the public and its waters resources.
Troy Hotchkiss, an engineer with Integrated Water Services, which is working with the developers of Mustang Springs, said work now has turned to looking at other ways to deal with the reclaimed water after it is cleaned.
“We are currently working with the developer’s civil engineer, Clearwater GCD, and other consultants to update how the highly treated reclaimed water will be reused within the development and where the occasional wet-weather stream discharge would be located,” Hotchkiss said.