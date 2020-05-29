BUCKHOLTS — Despite community demands for the resignation of the Buckholts Independent School District board, trustees and the interim superintendent have not responded to Telegram requests for comment.
Controversy arose after contracts for four staff members were not renewed, leading students across the district to converge outside a school board meeting.
On April 27, the Telegram requested the phone numbers and email addresses of the school district’s board members following protests by students and parents at the school. The protests were caused after the school board decided not to renew the contracts of four employees.
In a subsequent school board meeting, two educators, Principal Kris Shaver and teacher Kimera Turrubiarte, were hired back.
The Telegram sent emails to school board members and the interim superintendent about the protests and their reactions, only to have the members refuse to get in touch at all.
The school board members include board president Adan Losoya, vice president Ricky McCall, secretary Leslie Lorenz, trustees Jesse Benavidez, Margaret Green, Christopher Marrs and Kerri Hernandez. The interim superintendent is Maxie Morgan.
Powell Youngblood & Taylor, the law firm that serves as the general counsel to the school district, told the Telegram that it would not need to respond to an open records request until after May 26, a month later.
“… Because the district operates with goodwill in the local community and in the greater-Buckholts area, I have asked the HR Director at Buckholts ISD to provide the disclosable information to me so I can formally respond to (the request),” Trevor B. Hall, a lawyer with the firm, said.
Hall cited recent guidance by the Texas attorney general’s office that allowed government bodies to delay fulfilling public information requests during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public information requests require the government body to respond “promptly” to any requests and allows 10 business days to release the information. The guidance from the attorney general allowed government entities to not consider days where the government’s administration works from home due to a public health or pandemic response as business days.
Bill Aleshire, a volunteer attorney with the Texas Freedom of Information Foundation, said the change can allow government entities not fulfill public information requests at this time even if they would be able to.
Aleshire said he, and others who support open information, see a possibility for abuse with the move by the state, allowing government organizations which are not transparent to delay putting out information.
“I have really worried about governmental bodies taking advantage of COVID-19 unnecessarily,” Aleshire said. “Technically, they can probably get away with behaving like that. It is not good government, and, if they are able to work from home and look up phone numbers, then they should try and meet the 10 business day deadline.”